Celebrities everywhere are doing what they can to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and participate in the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s unjust death.

The outcry of support from stars like Jamie Foxx and Halsey comes after the 46-year-old black man died while being arrested on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In video footage obtained from the incident, a white officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd could be heard repeatedly pleading, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.” Despite, Floyd’s plea Chauvin, 44, persisted and Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital after his motionless body was lifted into an ambulance.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other arresting officers just one day after Floyd’s death. After the FBI launched an investigation, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Following Floyd’s untimely death, celebrities have been using their platforms to raise awareness. “My heart breaks for George Floyd, his family and for the people in Minneapolis. Murder is murder. Cops are also citizens, the same rules should apply to them. This is absolutely horrific and if the mayor and DA do not step up it sets a poor example for this entire country,” Lady Gaga tweeted on May 28. Kim Kardashian chimed in to the conversation on May 30, writing, “Even though I will never know the pain and suffering they have endured, or what it feels like to try to survive in a world plagued by systemic racism, I know I can use my own voice to help amplify those voices that have been muffled for too long.”

As protesters hit the streets to demand justice, demonstrators were met with police force and many were arrested and taken into custody. Several celebrities including Chrissy Teigen and Harry Styles have vowed to help protestors pay for their bail.

Stars have continued to protest George Floyd’s death by participating in #BlackOutTuesday, a social media movement where users are encouraged to go dark on their platforms in solidarity. Several famous faces like Katy Perry and Drake have participated in the movement.

Scroll below for a look at some of the celebrities who have hit the streets in the nationwide protests.