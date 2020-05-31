Pop star Halsey reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Yungblud, at a Black Lives Matter demonstration to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd. The former couple’s reunion comes amid rumors of the 25-year-old singer’s split from American Horror Story star Evan Peters.

Halsey (real name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and Yungblud (real name: Dominic Richard Harrison) were seen in a crowd in Los Angeles while participating in anti-racism protests on Saturday, May 30. The “Without Me” singer wore a black T-shirt, white cut-off shorts, a black sweatshirt tied around her waist, a black backward cap and sneakers. Yungblud, 22, wore white pants, a white T-shirt, a black jacket and black boots. Both Halsey and the U.K. native wore face masks as suggested by public health officials to help slow the spread of coronavirus amid the global pandemic. As they marched through the streets of L.A. together, the “Tongue Tied” rapper also held a sign that read: “Black Lives Matter.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

They were among several celebrities who showed their support for the movement and used their platforms to raise awareness while calling #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. On May 25, the Minneapolis man, 46, died while being arrested after he was accused of using a counterfeit $20 to purchase a pack of cigarettes from a local grocery store.

In video footage recorded by bystanders, Floyd could be seen on the ground being arrested while officer Derek Chauvin, 44, knelt on Floyd’s neck for a total of eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd could be heard repeatedly saying, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.”

Floyd’s death sparked outrage after the video went viral on social media. On May 26, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers who were involved in the arrest. Three days later, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Halsey took to her Instagram Story to document what she experienced at the protest in Los Angeles with photos. “We were peaceful. Hands up, not moving, not breaching the line. They opened fire of rubber bullets and teargas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them. Most of us were simply begging them to have empathy. To reconsider. To consider humanity and our nation’s history and future,” the “Eastside” singer wrote. “They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice. Once by pellets and once by shrapnel. We were gassed repeatedly for hours. The front line did not relent. I will be returning. Have courage.”

The New Jersey native’s outing with her ex comes two months after she sparked split rumors with Evan, 33, in March after six months of dating. Fans speculated the couple called it quits after Halsey deleted most of the photos she previously posted with Evan on Instagram. Shortly after, she shared a photo of her dinner on her IG Story and Yungblud reposted the same photo on his own Story. Neither Halsey nor Evan have confirmed their breakup.