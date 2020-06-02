Showing their support. Celebrities like Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears and more participated in the #BlackoutTuesday movement on social media in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

#BlackoutTuesday, also referred to as #TheShowMustBePaused, was started by two music executives, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who are black women. In a statement on their website, the movement is in response to the deaths of “countless other black citizens at the hands of police.”

Thomas and Agyemang went on to explain they’ve each observed “long-standing racism and inequality that exists from the board room to the boulevard We will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for black lives.”

“Tuesday, June 2, is meant to intentionally disrupt the workweek,” the statement continued. “Monday suggests a long weekend, and we can’t wait until Friday for a change. It is easy to take a bit for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the black community.”

The executives went on to explain that #BlackoutTuesday is just the first initiative and they will announce a plan of action once the day is observed.

The social media movement comes amid ongoing protests in various cities across the country in support of Black Lives Matter that demand #JusticeForGeorge Floyd. The Minneapolis man, 46, died while being arrested on May 25. In video footage recorded by bystanders, Floyd could be seen on the ground being arrested while officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck. Floyd could be heard repeatedly saying, “Please, the knee in my neck, I can’t breathe.” Floyd died on camera after Chauvin, 44. kept his knee on his neck for a total of eight minutes and 46 seconds.

One day after Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other arresting officers after the FBI launched an investigation. Chauvin was arrested three days later and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd was just one of three members of the black community in the United States who have died during encounters with police this year. In March, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot at least eight times after Louisville police, who had a search warrant, used a battering ram to crash into her apartment, according to the New York Times. Two months after her death, the officers involved have not been fired.

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old former high school football player, was running in the South Georgia neighborhood of Satilla Shore when he pursued by a white man named Gregory McMichael, and his son, Travis McMichael, in February. The residents chased Arbery in their pickup truck with a .357 Magnum handgun and a shotgun, according to the police report obtained by the NYT. After they tried to cut Arbery off, they were involved in a confrontation with Abery. Two shots were fired and Arbery died at the scene after “bleeding out.” It took four months for Gregory and Travis to be arrested. They were charged with murder and aggravated assault in association with Arbery’s death. The two men are due in court on June 4, according to ABC News.

