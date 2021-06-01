Casey Anthony’s 911 call has been released from her bar fight in May, detailing the alleged “harassment” she faced from a woman over an ex they both dated.

Anthony, 35, asked to have cops come over to O’Shea’s Irish Pub on Sunday, May 23, so she could file “an incident report” in audio shared by TMZ on Tuesday, June 1. When asked for the reason behind her call, Anthony told the operator it was “an assault,” adding that she had been “repeatedly” harassed by the woman and had a drink thrown at her.

“I would just like to make an official report,” Anthony stated. “Just so if it happens again, I can file a restraining order.”

Anthony told the operator the woman, later identified as Thelma Moya in the police report obtained by In Touch, had already left the premises.

In Touch previously confirmed the verbal argument between Moya and Anthony began over “an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time.” Anthony told officials it had been “an ongoing issue for years” in the police report, although she ultimately opted not to press charges against Moya following the incident in West Palm Beach, Florida. After the altercation took place, Moya also called police, claiming she had a drink thrown in her face by Anthony as well, People reported.

Anthony has been a polarizing figure since her 2011 court case, which will be further examined in the new Lifetimes series Cellmate Secrets. Ten years ago, the Florida native was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges during her highly publicized trial following the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008. Anthony was, however, found guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped, and she was released from jail weeks later.

In the new Lifetime series, Anthony’s friend and former cellmate Robyn Adams shares details about the bond they once shared behind bars. “Apparently, I knew information that no one else knew,” Adams said.

“When they gave her the news that they found Caylee’s remains, it was bad,” Adams added in a teaser clip from the series, reflecting on the day Orange County Sheriff’s Office located the missing 2-year-old. “They took her to medical, because she couldn’t breathe. She was having an anxiety attack, a panic attack.”

Adams claimed she and Anthony would use “hand signals” to talk from their cell windows, as well as stay in touch by writing each other letters they hid in books.

Cellmate Secrets premieres Friday, June 4, at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.