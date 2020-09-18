Where Are the Stars of ‘Girls Incarcerated’ Today? See What Brianna Guerra, Taryn Twine and More Are Up To

Back in 2018, Netflix released its docuseries Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up, which looked at the lives of young female offenders in the criminal justice system. But where are the cast today?

Throughout the eight-episode series, viewers got the know the students at the Madison Juvenile Correctional Facility — whose childhood traumas had fans second-guessing any preconceived ideas they had about “inmates.”

One of the standout stars of the docuseries was “princess thug” Brianna Guerra, who spent nine months at the center for a number of offenses including armed robbery and drug abuse. The then 17-year-old proudly wore her burgundy shirt on the show — and had seemingly turned over a new leaf thanks to help from the staff, including her counselor Jacie Minnick. However, even Brianna knew she had a rough road ahead in the real world.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Do you have a plan Brianna? Do you have a plan?’ And I don’t want to lie to them, like, I don’t have a plan. I don’t,” she told cameras between tears right before her release. “But I do wanna do right. Everybody’s putting so much hope and faith in me, so I don’t wanna let anyone down cause that’s all I’ve done and I’m tired of doing that.”

So, what is Brianna doing in 2020? On the show, she had plans to join the Navy, but according to her Facebook page, she started her own television and radio show.

“This is where my TV show is going to be at,” she said in a recent FB Live video. “I need y’all to watch my show when this motherf–ker come on the TV … I’m gonna be on the radio and it’s going to be all around the world.” According to her profile, she is also working at Hollister, though that may be outdated.

Keep scrolling to see where the other stars of Girls Incarcerated are today!