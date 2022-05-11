Get to know Caryn! Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler is best known for appearing on the TLC show alongside boyfriend Matt Roloff and his family. While the couple candidly speak about their romance on the show, fans may be wondering what else there is to know about Caryn. Scroll down to learn about her jobs, how much money she has and more!

What Is Caryn Chandler’s Net Worth?

Viewers may be shocked to learn that Caryn has a net worth of $4.5 million, according to Distractify.

What Is Caryn Chandler’s Job?

Even before she began dating Matt, Caryn, 53, had known the reality star family for years and worked as a manager at Roloff Farms. She began dating Matt, 60, in 2017, just months after his divorce from ex Amy Roloff was finalized in 2016.

The TV personality makes money for appearing on the popular show, though it’s not clear what her other sources of income are in order to maintain such an impressive net worth.

Caryn worked at Roloff Farms for 10 years before she quit in 2018. “Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get [Amy] as involved as she can,” Matt said during a 2018 episode of Little People, Big World. “There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

Despite no longer working at the farm, the Arizona native still helps out when things get busy. In October 2021, Caryn shared a photo of her working on the farm and wearing an apron that read “Roloff Farms” via Instagram. In response to a fan that commented that it looked like she was working, Caryn wrote, “[LOL.] I can’t seem to get away. Now I help fold T-shirts & stock jam.”

Who Are Caryn Chandler’s Kids and Family?

Most of Caryn’s storylines on Little People, Big World center on her relationship with the Roloff patriarch. Even though she has a large platform, Caryn has remained relatively quiet about her kids from a previous relationship.

The Oregon resident is the mother to daughter Brittany and son Connor, though not much is known about them. Based on social media posts, Brittany graduated from Oklahoma State University. Meanwhile, Connor regularly visits Caryn and Matt when they travel to her home state of Arizona together.

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Engaged?

Ever since Matt and Caryn went public with their relationship, fans have wondered if they will get engaged.

In November 2021, Caryn responded to engagement speculation when one social media user wrote to Matt, “When are you going to PROPOSE to your wonderful ladie [sic]?” She quickly shut down engagement rumors by cryptically replying, “Lol.”

Another fan asked if the couple had secretly “eloped” while on a romantic vacation to Cabo. “Haha. No, we didn’t,” Caryn responded in the comments section, adding laughing and heart eye emoji.

Shortly before Matt’s ex Amy, 57, married husband Chris Marek at Roloff Farms on August 28, 2021, Caryn and Matt spoke about their plans for the future during an episode of the TLC show. “Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” Caryn said during the August 10 episode. “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

The Against Tall Odds author added that he’s happy with how their relationship currently is. “We’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now,” Matt chimed in.