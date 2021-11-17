Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, laughed off questions about him popping the question following their romantic trip to Cabo.

Caryn, 53, gave her cryptic response via Instagram before Matt, 60, shared a series of new photos captured during their visit to Baja California Sur on Wednesday, November 17, showing the couple smiling together, packing on the PDA, and enjoying the tourist spot’s local attractions.

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

“When are you going to PROPOSE to your wonderful ladie [sic]?” one social media user asked on Monday, November 15, to which she gave a short and simple reply, writing, “Lol.”

Another fan asked if the couple had secretly “eloped” while away, much to the surprise and delight of Caryn. “Haha. No, we didn’t,” she responded in the comments section, adding laughing and heart eye emoji.

Matt and Caryn previously dished about the next steps they would like to take in their relationship during a recent episode of LPBW, which aired shortly before his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, got married to husband Chris Marek at Roloff Farms on August 28.

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” Caryn said in a confessional on the Tuesday, August 10, episode of the TLC show. “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

The Against Tall Odds author also chimed in about their current living situation to add, “We’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now.”

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram

When a producer questioned if walking down the aisle was on either of their minds soon, Matt joked they wouldn’t be marrying until at least 2022. “We’re not,” she said while playfully smacking him. “He hasn’t asked me.”

Matt, who was married to ex Amy, 57, from 1987 to 2016, pointed out that he hadn’t popped the question to his new love “yet” and she quipped, “Don’t push it.”

As for Chris and Amy, her groom, 59, recently teased their plans to venture to Hawaii for their honeymoon, a Roloff Farms attendee told In Touch exclusively in October, as well as their plans to travel to Alaska by motorcycle in the next year.