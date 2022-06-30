No prenup here! Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff clapped back at one fan who suggested he make Caryn Chandler sign a prenuptial agreement before marriage and hinted that his girlfriend makes more money than he does.

“Hope you’re getting a [prenup], Matt,” a fan wrote in the comments section of Matt’s Instagram post on Sunday, June 26.

“Since she has a net worth 3x my worth,” the Roloff Farms patriarch, 60, responded. “I hope she lets me sneak by.”

“Caryn’s net wealth will surprise you,” he added. “I need her to try [to] keep up.”

The shocking clapback comes after Matt shared a photo of himself and Caryn, 54, while reuniting with their longtime friends.

“After 2 weeks in Arizona visiting my folks, Caryn’s folks and having kids and grands down to enjoy the warmth,” the TLC star wrote alongside a group photo of the two couples which he shared via Instagram on Friday, June 24. “We come back to the farm to have these dear friends of 30+ years come out from Texas to hang with us for a few days. As Brian would say in his Texas accent, ‘It’s been a mighty fine time y’all!!’”

The same troll that questioned Caryn’s intent, also questioned Matt’s friendship, writing, “So when you say dear friends of 30+ years, you mean friends of you and Amy?” Matt seemingly chose to ignore that part of the comment.

Matt’s annoyance was expressed the same day he shared another photo from his friends’ visit but this time ex-wife Amy Roloff with her husband Chris Marek joined the group.

“Cheer this photo on!!! That’s the tall and the short of it! Period,” the father of four wrote. “Negative people please go away gracefully … you don’t possess adequate discernment to speak your inadequate mumble jumbo,” he added, seemingly throwing shade at his Instagram trolls.

“But we will respond to the fools for fun if you are over 55 and mature and to qualify,” Matt joked.

In addition to taking down haters in the comments section of his social media, Matt has been hard at work building his and Caryn’s new home on Roloff Farms. The new project began shortly after Matt announced he placed a portion of the family’s beloved Oregon property for sale in May.

The California native shared a video of his excavator being worked on with what appeared to be a blowtorch on Monday, June 27, saying, “Flipping the cutting edge on Track hoe bucket.”

“Now that the rains are gone I can start digging out for the new house,” he added. The following day, Matt shared a video at work captioned, “Breaking ground.”