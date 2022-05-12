Though Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler has become a staple on the TLC series in recent years due to her relationship with patriarch Matt Roloff, little is known about the Arizona native’s job. Find out what we know about her employment history.

What Is Caryn Chandler’s Job?

Caryn – who began dating Matt in 2017 shortly after his divorce from ex-wife Amy Roloff was finalized – worked on the family’s farm for years before they started dating. In 2018, after a decade of working as the farm’s manager, she left her job at Roloff Farms.

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years. She tries to get [Amy] as involved as she can,” Matt said during a 2018 episode of Little People, Big World. “There was awkwardness, a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way.”

Despite leaving her position, Caryn recently admitted that she can’t escape work. “Pumpkin season is in full swing,” she wrote on Instagram in October 2021, three years after leaving her position. The photo shows her alongside Matt, wearing an orange “Roloff Farms” apron and holding a walkie talkie.

“I can’t seem to get away,” she responded after one fan joked that it looked like she was working. “Now, I help fold T-shirts & stock jam.”

Though the TV personality still brings in an income for appearing on the popular reality show, assisting during pumpkin season doesn’t quite explain her $4.5 million net worth, and it remains unclear what other sources of income contribute to her astounding net worth.

Are Matt and Caryn Engaged?

Ever since Matt’s ex-wife, Amy married husband Chris Marek in August 2021, fans have been anxiously awaiting engagement news from Matt and Caryn.

“Our grand plan right now is to stay committed, stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together,” she said in a confessional in an August 2021, episode of the TLC show. “When we’re here in Portland, we’ll live individually and see each other a lot.”

In February 2020, fans of the couple were tricked into thinking they were engaged when Matt shared a photo of the pair writing, “Well!! It’s official!!”

“We don’t want to step on Amy [Roloff] and Chris [Marek]’s excitement,” Matt responded to the speculation at the time. “But you never know what might happen next! For now, Caryn and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”