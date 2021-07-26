Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, enjoyed a romantic dinner for two to kick off a fun-filled weekend with family.

“First, on a fun date night with this beautiful woman to the local outdoor hotspot and then the Saturday night movies,” Matt, 59, captioned a new Instagram post on Sunday, July 25. “Sunday all day at the Zoo with these besties.”

Courtesy Matt Roloff/Instagram

By “these besties,” Matt meant none other than son Zach and Tori Roloff’s kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 20 months. He and Caryn had a blast visiting the Oregon zoo with his grandchildren, stopping by the monkey and fish exhibits during their outing. “That little point kills me!!!!!” Tori, 30, commented on a snap of Lilah showing them what she was seeing behind the glass.

Matt was in great spirits during his time away from the farm amid preparations for ex Amy Roloff’s wedding next month. Amy, 56, and her fiancé, Chris Marek, are tying the knot on August 28, and Matt has been showing the progress on a new barn being built on the property that will be used in the couple’s ceremony.

The Against Tall Odds: Being a David in a Goliath World author revealed the project on his “dream barn” has been “five years in the making” and told fans that he has a great team working together to “get this structure completed in time for Amy and Chris to use” during their nuptials. “Well, it’s starting to come together. That’s starting to look like something,” Matt said in a video update on July 22.

Courtesy of Caryn Chandler/Instagram; Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy previously purchased a new home located in Hillsboro in September 2019, and while she is leaving behind her life on the farm to begin a new journey with Chris, 59, Matt has also removed her as their secretary, In Touch confirmed on July 20.

The A Little Me author had been filling the role for the past four years in annual reports submitted by Matt, but she no longer has the position as of 2021.

With their wedding only a few weeks away, Amy and Chris have been getting all of the details taken care of and visiting loved ones. The newlyweds-to-be took a road trip to Spokane, Washington, to see her daughter, Molly, and son-in-law, Joel Silvius, over the weekend.

“It’s been a wonderful road trip,” Amy gushed. “So glad Chris and I took a moment for us.”