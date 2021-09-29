Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is no longer a part of the pop star’s conservatorship after nearly 13 years, In Touch can confirm.

Jamie, 69, was suspended from his duties during a court hearing held via Zoom on Wednesday, September 29, following Britney’s request to terminate Jamie’s involvement as conservator of the estate in new documents she and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed on Monday, September 27.

John Zabel will be taking over as temporary conservator in Jamie’s absence until December 31, 2021. There will be another court hearing in 30 to 45 days to determine if they will terminate the conservatorship altogether.

During today’s hearing, Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thorren, argued back and forth with Rosengard and said “everything else would be moot if the court terminates the conservatorship today.”

Rosengart responded by questioning if Jamie was attempting to hide his past behavior and actions, saying “something else happened which is very dramatic.”

He then alleged that Jamie had a change of heart because he had been ordered to turn over financial documents, which he says would show a pattern of deception and misconduct toward his daughter.

In their latest court filing, Britney, 39, and her attorney addressed the latest documentary released by Hulu and FX, The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears,” which debuted on Friday, September 24. It was claimed that Jamie and his cohorts allegedly “secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom” and “crossed unfathomable lines” when it came to her privacy.

“Regardless of the outcome of the allegations, what cannot be genuinely disputed is how deeply upsetting they are to Ms. Spears and if nothing else, they magnify the need to suspend Mr. Spears immediately,” her attorney argued in the new filing obtained by In Touch.

“To be clear, his suspension will not impede the ultimate termination of the entire conservatorship, as Mr. Spears will be required during the transition to work with his temporary successor. The only thing Mr. Spears will ‘lose’ is something he should not have ever had — the ability to further harm his daughter.”

Jamie’s attorney did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment regarding The New York Times‘ reporting and regarding his suspension as conservator and Rosengart’s claims in court.

Jamie previously agreed in August to step down as conservator of his daughter’s estate “when the time is right,” also noting the “transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court.”

Britney has been under a conservatorship since her public breakdown in 2008 on the heels of her divorce from husband Kevin Federline. The “Lucky” singer and Kevin, 43, now coparent their two children, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Over the years, Jamie has served as both a co-conservator and sole conservator. As of late, he has been running the estate while Britney’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery was placed in charge of her person.

Britney broke her silence about the mistreatment she allegedly endured due to her father’s involvement in an emotional testimony she gave in June, revealing she is “traumatized” and ready to take her life back.

More recently, the ” … Oops I Did It Again” songstress announced some happier news, revealing she and boyfriend Sam Asghari got engaged in early September.