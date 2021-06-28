Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, was spotted for the first time since her conservatorship hearing via Zoom on June 23.

Jamie, 68, could be seen seemingly signing papers in a storage facility behind his rural home in Kentwood, Louisiana, in new photos captured on Saturday, June 26. He appeared to be in deep conversation with a friend while seated outside.

It seems Jamie is keeping a low profile in the wake of Britney’s passionate testimony just a few days ago. At the time, the “Oops! … I Did It Again” pop star, 39, spoke to a Los Angeles judge virtually and requested that her conservatorship be terminated. Britney was adamant about wanting all of her statements to be public because she had been “exploited” for long enough.

The mother of two, who shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, didn’t hold back in her testimony. Britney alleged that she was forced to undergo numerous psych evaluations and go on tour in 2018 in addition to being unable to make any decisions about marriage and kids with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The Grammy winner also said that she was traumatized by her father, who has served as a co-conservator of her estate since 2008, claiming she felt “enslaved” due to the treatment she experienced.

“Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain,” Jamie’s attorney said on his behalf following her testimony. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much.” Jamie has yet to speak out about Britney’s claims.

After the singer revealed she doesn’t feel like she could live a “normal life” due to the strict confinements of her conservatorship, several celebrities spoke out in support of Britney. On Monday, June 28, Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also broke her silence while sharing an emotional video message on Instagram.

The Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, said she wanted to wait until the right time to speak her mind, which she felt would be after Britney gave her testimony.

“I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn fired back at critics. “I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago … not on a public platform, but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taking that step.”

After the conservatorship hearing came to an end, Britney jetted off to Hawaii with Sam, 27, while her father remained back at home in Louisiana.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Jamie since Britney’s testimony.