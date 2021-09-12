Britney Spears Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Nearly 5 Years of Dating: ‘I Can’t Believe It!’

Heading to the altar! Britney Spears is engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly five years of dating.

The “Gimme More” singer, 39, shared the exciting news moments before the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off, garnering several congratulatory messages from fans. “I can’t f–king believe it!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video showing off her dazzling new diamond ring on Sunday, September 12.

Britney Spears/Instagram

Britney and Sam, 27, were overjoyed to make their “long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his talent manager, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told In Touch about their wedding plans. “Roman Malayev from NYC is the ring designer. He couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this a one-of-a-kind ring.”

The couple started dating after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in October 2016. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” Sam, who is a personal trainer, previously told Men’s Health in July 2018 about how they grew close. “I had butterflies.”

Britney later made their relationship Instagram official when she uploaded a picture with Sam on New Year’s Day in 2017. And since then, he has been an unwavering support to the pop star amid her conservatorship drama.

In August 2021, the Grammy-winning artist gushed over her longtime love for remaining by her side through “both the hardest and the best years of my life.” During her conservatorship testimony, Britney also said that she wanted to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but did not have the freedom to make her own decision.

More recently, In Touch confirmed that Britney’s estranged father, Jamie Spears, officially filed a petition to end his role as the conservator of her estate after a years-long legal battle.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication,” Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to Us Weekly amid the big news. “Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement.”

The “… Baby One More Time” performer was previously married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and they share two kids together, 15-year-olds Sean Preston and Jayden James. She was also previously wed to ex-husband Jason Alexander for just 55 hours in 2004.