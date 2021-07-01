Singer Britney Spears’ request from 2020 to have dad Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship was denied on Wednesday, June 30, after testifying on her own behalf in court days prior.

Judge Brenda Penny signed an order naming Jamie, 68, and fiduciary Bessemer Trust to serve as co-conservators, which was already decided months ago during a November 10, 2020, hearing. The order, however, was most likely not signed until recently to allow the parties to file any objections, Mina Sirkin, a probate and trust attorney in Los Angeles, confirmed to In Touch.

At the time of publication, Britney, 39, and her court-appointed attorney, Sam Inham, still have not filed her petition to terminate the conservatorship, which the “Stronger” singer told the judge last week was her wish.

The “Baby One More Time” artist asked for her 13-year conservatorship to “end,” calling it “abusive” and “traumatizing,” via Zoom during a court hearing on June 23. She said she felt “enslaved” by Jamie, who she claimed would “punish” her if she didn’t follow his wishes, and wanted to sue her family.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” the “Gimme More” singer said before the judge. “It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do.” The Louisiana native claimed she had been forced to work on tour and take medication, such as lithium, to stabilize her mood.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 after she was hospitalized following a public breakdown. In September 2019, a judge approved Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s longtime manager, to step in as a temporary replacement amid her dad’s ongoing health issues.

Jamie previously filed court documents insinuating Jodi may have played a larger role in the alleged mistreatment of Britney. In the paperwork, the “Piece of Me” artist’s father highlighted that Jodi “has been fully in charge” of his daughter’s “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” since she was appointed as co-conservator. He said he was “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and believes “there must be an investigation in those claims.”

However, Jodi fired back at Jamie’s claims. Her attorney, Lauriann Wright, argued that the manager has always been “a tireless advocate” for the “Sometimes” singer and her “well-being,” a statement obtained by In Touch on June 30 read. “While [Jodi] does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing and able to do so,” one excerpt read.

“From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person,” the statement continued. “Because Ms. Montgomery does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate, every expenditure made by Ms. Montgomery for Britney had to be first approved by Jamie Spears as the conservator of the estate.”