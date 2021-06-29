Britney Spears has been battling her father, Jamie Spears, over his conservatorship over the singer, which he gained in 2008. But in 2019, a new face appeared on the team, as Jodi Montgomery was appointed temporary care manager of the 39-year-old, when her father had to take a leave due to health issues.

Jodi was put in control of Britney’s “person,” meaning that she is in charge of decisions pertaining to the singer’s physical and mental health. Jodi interfaces with Britney’s doctors and has full access to her medical and psychiatric records.

In the September 2019 order, which was obtained by In Touch at the time, Jodi was given “the power to retain caretakers for (Britney) on a 24hr/7 day basis. The power to retain security guards for (Britney) on a 24 hour/7 day basis.” She is also allowed to communicate directly with Britney’s doctors about her “medical treatment, diagnosis, and testing.”

Jodi comes with a wide background in conservatorships and fiduciary, which Jodi’s company Pais Montgomery’s website describes as “a person to whom property or power is entrusted for the benefit of another.” Jodi is one of the firm’s two co-principals, along with her estranged husband Jack. She filed for divorce in June 2019, after 21 years of marriage.

In her bio on the website, it notes that Jodi, “is formally trained in social work and strongly committed to meeting the particular needs of conservatees and special needs trust beneficiaries — and protecting them from all forms of physical and financial abuse.” It adds that, “Jodi has substantial experience in probate estate administration, trust administration and conservatorships of both the person and estate.” She holds a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley.

Britney appeared to be satisfied with the job that Jodi was doing in her case. Her attorney Samuel Ingham III asked the court in March 2021, to make Jodi’s co-conservator position permanent, as he “requested the resignation” of Britney’s dad Jamie as her permanent conservator. While Jodi oversees Britney’s “person,” the 68-year-old is still in charge of his daughter’s finances, estate and career, along with the wealth management firm Bessemer Trust.

Britney made a surprising revelation about Jodi during her bombshell speech before the court on June 23, 2021, regarding her conservatorship. The singer said that Jodi, “made me feel like my dad does. Very similar, her behavior and my dad, but just a different dynamic.” Britney called her conservatorship “abusive,” and told the court, “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”