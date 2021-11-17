Baby fever! Britney Spears revealed she is considering having a third child after the long-awaited end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” the pop star, 39, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, wrote in a caption alongside a photo of a mother and daughter standing next to each other on Tuesday, November 16.

Courtesy Britney Spears/Instagram

“I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!⁣” the “Make Me … ” singer pondered about the photo via Instagram.

Britney has been dating now-fiancé Sam Asghari for more than five years, and he has yet to have any children of his own. The couple, who got engaged on September 12, met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, and he was there supporting her throughout her entire conservatorship battle.

“History was made today. Britney is Free!” the personal trainer, 27, wrote on November 12 after a California judge ruled that she was finally free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

The Crossroads actress couldn’t believe the news herself, taking to Instagram with a statement thanking her fans for their help with the #FreeBritney movement following her bombshell testimony hearing in June 2021.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!” Britney captioned a video of people celebrating her legal victory with pink confetti flying in the air. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an amen???? #FreedBritney,” she added.

Prior to her conservatorship being terminated, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was in control of her estate, but he agreed to step down from the role in September and his removal was made permanent later that month. John Zabel briefly took over and was originally going to have the role until December of this year.

Caretaker Jodi Montgomery had also been serving as conservator of Britney’s person since September 2019 and she also consented, per court filings, having worked on a “termination care plan” that was filed with the court under seal.