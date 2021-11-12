A California judge has officially terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 years following the #FreeBritney movement.

The ruling on Friday, November 12, means Spears, 39, is now free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

Fans are celebrating the verdict after Spears spoke out about her conservatorship in an emotional testimony in June 2021. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the pop star shared at the time. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

Story is developing …