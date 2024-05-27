Britney Spears Claims Her Jewelry Was Stolen From Home

Britney Spears claimed all of her jewelry was stolen from her home in a new video, including an heirloom from her childhood.

“I’ll show you guys, for real, all my jewelry was stolen,” Britney, 42, said in a Sunday, May 26, Instagram video while pulling out drawers of her jewelry box that were empty, including spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces.

“It’s all gone,” she continued. “All my jewelry is gone.”

In the caption, the “Toxic” singer wrote, “So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it’s hard to buy new now because I’m scared it will go missing.”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

It didn’t appear the collection included expensive items, as Britney continued, “So I buy it cheap and fake, but it’s hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it’s so thin.”

The post came amid a flurry of Instagram activity for the “Gimme More” songstress. In the same hour that she shared her jewelry had been stolen, Britney posted a video showing off, “My favorite dress at the moment,” while wearing a pink mini dress with a push-up top and puffy sleeves.

She followed it up an hour later with a video wearing a red mini dress along with the caption, “Thinking of getting a tongue ring!!!”

One hour prior to Britney’s post about her jewelry theft, she told fans, “I’ve been sick for two months with a stupid cold … I had it before Mexico and I’m very nasally and congested in my nose, it sucks. It went away when I first got back home, but came back yesterday … I constantly feel a little tired like I want to go to sleep and things are fuzzy.”

In the same post, the Mississippi native wrote, “My favorite thing to do is to clean out drawers at the moment.”

Britney’s “family thinks she needs help,” a source told In Touch exclusively on May 10, after a series of incidents, one of which included paramedics being called to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on May 1 after guests believed that Britney was having a mental breakdown as a result of an alleged fight with reported boyfriend ​Paul Richard Soliz.

​“They’re considering their options,” the insider said. “Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. What happened at the hotel was like a flashback to 2008,” referring to the year the pop princess had a mental breakdown that ended up with father Jamie Spears becoming her conservator. Britney’s conservatorship wasn’t terminated until November 2021.

TMZ reported that the “Circus” singer was allegedly “out of control, crying, possibly cut, and almost driven away in an ambulance.”

Britney later took to Instagram to show off a badly bruised and swollen ankle in the early hours of May 2.

“It’s so bad. ​F–king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell and embarrassed myself. That’s it,” the Grammy winner said.

“Paramedics came to my door and, of course, caused this huge scene. Which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice. It is actually pretty bad, but s–t happens,” she continued.

Britney then went on to claim her mom, Lynne Spears, was somehow part of the incident in the caption of the post.

“I know my mom was involved!!!” Britney wrote. “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months, and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”