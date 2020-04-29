Yikes! Britney Spears revealed she accidentally “burnt down” her home gym in a candid new video message shared on Wednesday, April 29, admitting she had “two candles and one thing led to another.”

“I haven’t been in here for like six months,” she said in the clip posted on Instagram, sharing an update with her followers. “I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time.”

In her caption, the “Gimme More” singer, 38, shared more details about what happened, revealing she “walked past the door to the gym” and noticed flames.

“BOOM!!!!!! By the grace of God, the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah, nobody got hurt,” Britney shared. Due to the incident, she was left with a “one-sided mirror gym,” but all in all — she’s glad to be OK.

“It could be much worse, so I’m grateful,” the performer added. “Pssss I like working out better outside anyways [flower emojis]!!!!” After hearing her story, several fans showed love to the pop star. “Workout inspo! Keep killing it and burning it DOWN,” one commented. “Daenerys Spears,” another added, referencing the HBO series Game of Thrones.

On April 27, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed she’s been making the best of her time in quarantine. “I’m not really sure how to express in words how happy I am to find solitude in my beautiful home every day,” she wrote. “It’s like a dream … I hope you are all staying safe and playing your part [kiss emojis] … GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!”

Britney has been hanging out at her luxurious abode ever since she returned from Louisiana a few weeks ago and it’s been difficult to adjust, considering she can’t spend time with her longtime love, Sam Asghari.

“I haven’t seen my boyfriend in what feels like a lifetime [crying emoji]!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit,” she shared. “Guess that’s what missing someone can do.”

On the bright side, Britney has been staying on her grind. Hopefully it won’t be too long until they can reunite!