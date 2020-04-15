Blast from the past! Britney Spears dances to her ex Justin Timberlake’s hit song “Filthy” in an iconic new video she posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, giving fans some serious nostalgia 18 years after they called it quits. The pop star sweetly called her former flame a “genius” while showing off her playful moves outside.

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days [dancing emoji]!!!!!” the singer, 38, wrote, before referencing their highly publicized split in 2002. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks … I’m just very bored [eye roll emoji]. P.S. I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago … but hey, the man is a genius!!!! Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD.”

Of course, several of her followers were overjoyed to see her giving the former ’NSyncer a shout-out. “Justney,” one replied. “Oops she did it again,” another quipped. “This wins caption of the year! Getting my denim on denim out as I type,” a third wrote.

Justin, 39, sweetly replied with laughing and praising hands emojis. Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also showed love in the comment section. “Snapchat, Instgram, Tiktok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you,” he wrote.

Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

In the wake of her split from Justin rumors swirled that Britney was the inspiration behind his hit “Cry Me A River.” Britney later opened up about their fizzled romance in an interview with The Sun. “I’m still hurting but I am trying to see it as an experience,” she told the outlet. “It’s a strange feeling getting used to being single again, but I suppose I’ll have to cope. I’m just starting to get the knack of it because ever since I was 15, I’ve been in a serious relationship.”

Britney has since found love with Sam, 26, and they were first romantically linked in 2016. She is “very supportive” of her man, an insider exclusively told In Touch about their bond. “He is always there for her, and she’s on his mind all of the time.”

Like Britney, her ex has also moved on. Justin is now married to Jessica Biel and they share one child together, Silas.