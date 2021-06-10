Doting dad! Bradley Cooper was spotted out and about with daughter Lea for the first time since news broke of his ex Irina Shayk’s budding romance with Kanye West.

The Hangover actor, 46, enjoyed a brisk afternoon stroll in New York while carrying Lea in his arms on Thursday, June 10, even flashing a smile for cameras. Bradley looked casual in a grey T-shirt, cargo pants and sneakers.

All eyes have been on Irina, 35, and Kanye after they were seen spending time together in Provence, France, while celebrating his 44th birthday.

The supermodel and rapper started getting closer on the heels of his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, although he and Irina have worked together in the past. Irina not only appeared as one of the goddesses in his 2010 “Power” music video, but she also was mentioned in his song “Calvin Klein Denim Flow.”

“I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen [Kroes],” his verse read.

Irina and Kanye have “been friends for years,” a source exclusively told In Touch about how their relationship evolved amid his divorce from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40. “They’re seeing where this goes.”

Bradley and Irina appear to have a very amicable coparenting dynamic two years after their breakup, as the duo was spotted enjoying a family outing days before her getaway with Kanye.

The Burnt performer and catwalk queen started dating in 2015 and were together for four years, welcoming daughter Lea De Seine along the way in March 2017. Bradley and Irina announced their split in June 2019.

Bradley is supportive of his former flame finding new love, another insider told In Touch, but he hopes Kanye and Irina’s romance fizzles out for their daughter’s sake. “It’s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” the source told In Touch. “He is very protective.”

“Bradley is happy that Irina is dating,” added the source. “What he’s not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”