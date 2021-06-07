Missing him? Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo from her 2019 vow renewal ceremony with estranged husband Kanye West just days after she cried about her impending divorce on the penultimate episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Baby Love,” Kim, 40, captioned the black and white snap of herself with kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The picture was taken during her 2019 vow renewal ceremony with Kanye, 43.

In an October 2019 KUWTK episode, the Skims CEO spoke about the vow renewal she planned for her five-year wedding anniversary with the “Graduation” rapper. She revealed on the show that the ceremony was to be held in their backyard. Everyone who was on the original guest list for their May 2014 wedding in Paris would be in attendance.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I just want to plan something special and take charge of this,” the reality star explained during a confessional. “So, I thought let’s just do something fun and sweet in our backyard and just make more of a memory. Five years and infinity to go.”

Kim continued, “I think it’s so special that all four of our kids are here. I tried to get all of our wedding party out. It’ll just be really sweet and I’m excited everyone is coming over.” She also noted that she and the “Good Life” singer would be writing their own vows for the ceremony. “Kanye always talks about how, at our wedding, we had really traditional vows,” she said. “Then, I’m sure he thought we should write our own vows. But, at that time in front of all those people, I didn’t even think I could get it together to say original vows.”

The special moment didn’t make the episode, however, Kim said the first line of her vows that left her teary-eyed. “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer, and my one true love,” she said.

Fast forward to 2021. In Touch confirmed that Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February and she addressed the marital issues leading up to their split on the final season of KUWTK. The E! reality series aired on June 3 and Kim emotionally opened up about her divorce from Kanye.

She sat down for a candid heart-to-heart conversation with Khloé Kardashian and said she was trying to stay positive about her future with the Yeezy founder. “There’s no fighting. Like now, it’s all calm, so, I just, I just roll with it,” Kim confessed as she sobbed. “I just honestly can’t do this anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? He goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids.”

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur added that Kanye “deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming.”

“I can’t do that,” she said. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”