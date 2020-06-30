Brad Pitt Spotted at Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie’s $24 Million Los Feliz Home for the 1st Time Since Split

Brad Pitt was spotted at ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s home for the first time following their high-profile breakup in 2016.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor can be seen riding away on his motorcycle from Angelina’s $24 million home in Los Feliz after a two-hour visit on June 23.

Coleman-Rayner

The pics came days after the Maleficent star, 45, said splitting from her husband was the “right decision” for her and their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

“I continue to focus on their healing,” she told Vogue. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

The A-lister added that her kids are “six very brave, very strong young people.”