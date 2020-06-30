Brad Pitt Spotted at Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie’s $24 Million Los Feliz Home for the 1st Time Since Split
Brad Pitt was spotted at ex-wife Angelina Jolie‘s home for the first time following their high-profile breakup in 2016.
In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 56-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor can be seen riding away on his motorcycle from Angelina’s $24 million home in Los Feliz after a two-hour visit on June 23.
The pics came days after the Maleficent star, 45, said splitting from her husband was the “right decision” for her and their six children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.
“I continue to focus on their healing,” she told Vogue. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”
The A-lister added that her kids are “six very brave, very strong young people.”
Brad and Angelina famously tied the knot in 2014 and called it quits two years later. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce. The exes later agreed to a custody arrangement in December 2018.
Despite their tumultuous split, it seems as though the coparents are getting along these days. The Ad Astra star is also “slowly” repairing his strained relationship with son Maddox after the two “spent quality one-on-one time together,” a source exclusively told In Touch.
Brad opted out of the 2020 BAFTAs in London on February 2 so he could make amends with the teen. Things became frosty between the pair after an alleged altercation occurred between them on a flight in 2016.
“Brad fully intended to go to the BAFTAs,” the source explained at the time. “But at the last minute, he learned that his son Maddox was back in L.A. from college. So Brad prioritized things and stayed in town to see him. And he’s glad he did.”
With Knox and Vivienne’s birthday coming up, perhaps the dad of six spent some quality time with all of his kiddos.