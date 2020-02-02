Looking great! So many of the celebrities who appeared on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts award show red carpet really brought their best fashion game with them. The award show on Sunday, February 2, honors movies that had theatrical releases in the United Kingdom in 2019, and the talented actors and actresses who appeared in them. Naturally, those stars had to show off a little bit before the show even began.

A lot of the same movies that were up for Best Motion Picture at the Golden Globes were also nominated for Best Film at this year’s BAFTAs. The Irishman, 1917 and Joker each nabbed nominations, and it’s likely that a lot of the cast members from all of those films will attend the show. Scarlett Johansson was nominated for a best/leading actress award for both ceremonies, and so was Saoirse Ronan for her role in Little Women. Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger each earned noms for both awards, too.

On January 30, the BAFTAs website announced several presenters for the event, and it’s safe to say a lot of those individuals will be standouts when it comes to their style game at the show. Daisy Ridley, Emilia Clarke, Hugh Grant, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, John Boyega, Lily-Rose Depp, Olivia Colman and Rebel Wilson are just a few of the people who are confirmed to present an award.

Unfortunately, it looks like Taylor opted out of the show this year — or at the very least, opted out of the red carpet. She also decided not to go to the Grammys on January 26, despite being nominated in some major categories.

Anything can happen during these award shows, but a lot of the action really takes place on the red carpet beforehand. Scroll through our gallery below to see your favorite celebrities showing up with style at the BAFTAs!