Get it, girl! Angelina Jolie is a huge name in Hollywood and around the world, but her net worth is even more impressive. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 44-year-old is worth $100 million. Meanwhile, the brunette beauty’s ex-husband Brad Pitt makes a little bit more — about $300 million to be exact. But it’s safe to say these two are both bringing home the bacon. So, how does Angie make her money? Keep scrolling to find out.

What Does Angelina Make Money Doing?

The California native is a successful actress who has won many accolades for her movies including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, Screen Actors Guild Award and many more. Angelina — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with Brad, 55 — got her big break in the movie The Bone Collector in 1999. Since then, the Hollywood A-lister has appeared in many high-grossing films — Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, Kung Fu Panda and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Additionally, Angie dabbles in directing. She first directed the documentary A Place in Time in 2007 and made her feature directorial debut in 2011 with In the Land of Blood and Honey. She continued to direct two big films: Unbroken in 2014 and By the Sea in 2015, which featured her ex Brad.

Angelina also has a production company named Jolie Pas, which has produced many of her films including Maleficent, By the Sea, Unbroken and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

What Are Angelina’s Other Endeavors?

The mom of six also collects her money from product endorsements. She had a $12 million deal with fashion brand St. John, which she modeled for from 2005 to 2010, in addition to a $10 million contract with Louis Vuitton in 2011. In 2014, she was the face of MAC cosmetics Disney Maleficent collection campaigns in honor of her Disney character.

Prior to Angelina and Brad’s divorce, the former couple debuted their new wine, Miraval Rosé, in 2013. It was a huge success since the first 6,000 bottles in stores around the world sold out within five hours.

How Does She Spend Her Money?

Since the Golden Globe winner has a passion for humanitarian work, she created the Jolie-Pitt Foundation with the Ad Astra star in 2006. After they launched the organization, they donated $1 million to Global Action for Children and another $1 million to Doctors Without Borders. Angie also started the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation after she adopted her oldest child from Cambodia.

Brad and Angie bought a house in New Orleans for $3.5 million but sold it for $4.9 million following their split. The pair also bought Chateau Miraval in France for a reported $67 million in 2008, but they are still arguing over who gets it post-divorce, according to Us Weekly.

Angelina has had her own pilot’s license since 2004 and sometimes likes to fly herself around — casual. She owns her own plane — a Cirrus SR22-G2 — which costs around $334,700.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It’s safe to say Angie is definitely a boss babe!