New romance? Brad Pitt sparked dating rumors with Paul Wesley’s estranged wife, Ines de Ramon, when the pair were spotted getting cozy at a concert.

Brad, 58, and Ines, 29, appeared to enjoy a date night when they attended a Bono show together at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 13.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor was spotted holding Ines’ arm and pulling her close as they chatted outside of the venue with Cindy Crawford, the model’s husband Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.

Brad wore jeans, a gray cardigan and a tan hat during the outing. Meanwhile, Ines looked fashionable in black leather pants and a cropped white T-shirt that she paired with a bright yellow Fendi Peekaboo bag.

Shutterstock (2)

While Brad has been romantically linked to several women following his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016, Ines is newly single. The jewelry designer announced her split from Paul, 40, in September 2022 after three years of marriage.

A rep for the couple confirmed their separation and revealed they had been living apart for several months. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the rep told People at the time.

Brad and Ines’ outing comes two months after In Touch exclusively reported he was casually seeing Emily Ratajkowski.

After noting that the pair had gone on “a couple of dates” on “the down low,” the source added, “He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel.”

While Brad and Emily, 31, appeared to hit it off, the insider revealed they weren’t seriously dating. “It’s still very early days and they’re having fun,” the source said.

Similar to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor, the model has also been dating around and was most recently linked to Pete Davidson.

Angelina, 47, filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after a decade as a couple. They were both declared single by April 2019. However, the exes have remained in a messy legal battle over custody of their children and assets since their split.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2014 – share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

In July, a source exclusively told In Touch that Brad is not looking for anything serious and is ​​“strictly dating for fun.”

“Brad has been keeping a low profile lately,” the insider revealed at the time. “He did a lot of internal work after splitting with Angelina, and he is pretty focused on work and other new ventures right now. He loves design and architecture and real estate and is immersing himself in things that make him feel happy and fulfilled.”

The source continued, “Brad decided that he is not interested in a committed relationship at the moment. He doesn’t want to step out at hot spots and get photographed. He is tired of being judged for every move he makes.”