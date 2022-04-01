The Fashionista Sister! Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Transformation Over the Years: Photos Then and Now

She slays! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is quite the fashionista. Along with her sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, 17, has accompanied their mother on red carpets all her life, stunning fans with her wardrobe.

While Zahara’s siblings, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13, have differing interests, hers is fashion.

“Zahara is the fashionista, always checking out the latest fashions and runway shows, she loves Rihanna and her Fenty line,” an insider told In Touch in November 2021. “Zahara is also the organizer of the family. She likes things orderly, she likes helping Angie with household schedules, planning trips, things like that.”

Brad, 58, and Angelina, 46, adopted Zahara in 2005— the same year she was born— from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The former celebrity couple also adopted their sons, Maddox and Pax, who were born in Cambodia and Vietnam.

Although she was raised in the United States since she was six months old, Zahara is still deeply connected to her culture and home country. ​​“She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own, and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” the Tomb Raider actress gushed in a July 2020 Time 100 Talk.

Zahara has also dipped her toe into the acting pool. The 17-year-old voiced Meng Meng, one of the triplet pandas in Kung Fu Panda 3. She played siblings with her real-life siblings as Shiloh voiced Shuai Shuai and Knox voiced the third triplet, Ku Ku.

Although uncredited, Zahara was an extra with her brother Pax in the Disney film Maleficent. While Pax looked frightened of his onscreen villain mother, Zahara looked extremely unbothered.

Being the oldest daughter of the Jolie-Pitt clan, Zahara takes her siblings under her wing. She has a special bond, however, with Shiloh.

While Zahara is into fashion, Shiloh’s “thing” is dance and Vivienne likes to act but that doesn’t stop her from trying to incorporate her sisters into her interests. “She tries to get Shiloh and Vivienne into doing makeup tutorials, which Vivienne is into it, Shiloh not so much,” a separate insider told In Touch.

Whether it’s a shopping day or a red carpet premiere, Zahara makes sure her outfits are always on point! During the Rome premiere of Eternals, the stylish teen wore a white goddess style dress with gold cross straps. Move over, Aphrodite!

