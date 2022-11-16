OK, Emily Ratajkowski, tell it like it is! Fans are convinced that the model just confirmed Pete Davidson dating rumors after “liking” a cryptic tweet.

While she didn’t confirm the ongoing speculation, the My Body author, 31, took to Twitter and subtly responded to a post from legendary songstress Dionne Warwick, who is a social media icon in her own right.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the singer, 81, posted on Monday, November 14. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the tweet appeared in Emily’s “likes” tab on her own Twitter profile, sparking speculation that she was acknowledging the romance rumors.

Sparks started to fly between Pete, 29, and Emily this past weekend after fans witnessed the duo cozying up while out and about in Brooklyn. At the time, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Gone Girl alum is “definitely into”the former Saturday Night Live star.

“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider shared, referring to Emily and Pete’s Brooklyn outing. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”

Now that their budding romance as “gotten out,” Emily is “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit.”

The Inamorata founder recently experienced a pretty public split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily filed for divorce from the Uncut Gems producer after four years of marriage on September 8, according to online court records obtained by Life & Style. While she’s set to speak publicly about the reason for their breakup, Sebastian allegedly cheated on Emily “multiple times,” a source revealed to In Touch in August. Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed the I Feel Pretty actress “liking” tweets about her ex’s infidelity accusations.

Emily and Sebastian share one son, Sylvester, born in March 2021.

“I feel all the emotions,” Emily told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on October 20, breaking her silence on the split. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different.”

The London-born star added, “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

Pete, for his part, has been in a slew of public romances. Most recently, he was dating Kim Kardashian after they met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. After nine months together, they “amicably split” in August, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style at the time.