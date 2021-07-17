Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s on-screen chemistry was undeniable when they teamed up for the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The A-listers would go on to get married, become parents to six children and ultimately call it quits.

The pair first met on the set of the action-packed flick, and fans were quick to speculate a romance was brewing between them. At the time of filming, he was still married to actress Jennifer Aniston. However, a few months later, Jennifer and Brad revealed they were splitting in January 2005.

“We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate,” the exes shared in a joint statement at the time. “For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another.”

On the heels of Jennifer and Brad’s split, the Troy actor and Angelina grew much closer. They welcomed three biological children: daughter Shiloh, who was born in May 2006, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, born in July 2008. She adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002 and later adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2005. Her second eldest son, Pax, was adopted from Vietnam in 2007.

By 2014, Angelina and Brad were ready to take their romance to the next level, tying the knot in August. However, they only remained together for two more years. The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. Unfortunately, Brangelina continued to be in a messy custody battle post-split.

After the exes became legally single in April 2019, Brad celebrated a big win in May 2021. The Oscar-winning star was awarded joint custody of his six kids after a five-year legal battle, In Touch confirmed.

In the documents obtained by In Touch, Judge John Ouderkirk issued a detailed tentative ruling and said that Angelina’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”

This development came after Angelina claimed she was not given a “fair trial” because the judge would not allow their kids to testify, which her team said was “critical to making her case.”

Scroll down to see the milestone moments in Brangelina’s relationship timeline.