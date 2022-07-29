That bachelor life. Brad Pitt is “strictly dating for fun” six years after his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Brad has been keeping a low profile lately,” the insider says. “He did a lot of internal work after splitting with Angelina, and he is pretty focused on work and other new ventures right now. He loves design and architecture and real estate and is immersing himself in things that make him feel happy and fulfilled.”

The source adds, “Brad decided that he is not interested in a committed relationship at the moment. He doesn’t want to step out at hot spots and get photographed. He is tired of being judged for every move he makes.”

While he “of course is having no trouble meeting women,” the insider says he still has “no interest in settling down” and he has “the best of both worlds” right now.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Brad and Angelina, 47, first met in 2004 on the set of their hit action film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. After the Se7en star divorced ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005, he and the Maleficent actress started dating and eventually married in France in August 2014. In November 2016, Angie filed for divorce from Brad, citing irreconcilable differences. They became legally single in April 2019 and Brad was awarded temporary joint custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, in May 2021, In Touch confirmed at the time.

However, they have been in a messy legal battle ever since, including over their winery, Château Miraval, and custody of their minor children.

Nevertheless, their children are Brad’s main concern. A source told Us Weekly on April 27 that the Academy Award winner thinks the Salt actress “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18,” but “Brad will not give up the fight.”

Aside from the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star’s ongoing drama with his ex-spouse, the Bullet Train star has also been rumored to have dated a number of different women over the years. One of the most recent was Alia Shawkat, who denied the rumors earlier this year.

“I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,’” Alia said in a January 9 interview with The New Yorker. “And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of [the speculation] at all.”