His smile lights up the venue! Brad Pitt looked debonair while appearing on the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. The A-list actor dressed to impress for the star-studded event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, opting for a tailored suit. Brad was all smiles while posing for photos and greeting fans.

It’s been a monumental evening for the heartthrob, 56, as he won Best Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his incredible performance in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Brad’s costar Leonardo DiCaprio also received an Oscar nod of his own for Best Actor due to his role in Quentin Tarantino’s blockbuster film.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After the nominations were announced, the Titanic alum, 45, opened up about what a great experience it was collaborating with the father of six.

“Both of us connected with the relationship that the two characters have in the film — the support system they have for one another,” Leonardo told the Los Angeles Times. “Having grown up in this industry around the same time and places, we just clicked into these people. It was a really natural, implicit understanding. It was amazing working with Brad.”

Brad has proven to be a force this year, having recently secured his first acting Golden Globe in over two decades. At the SAG Awards in January, he also took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. That evening was unforgettable for many, because the Ad Astra star and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were spotted hugging backstage after they both won their respective categories.

“They’re obviously on friendly terms, and the more time that passes, the closer they seem to be getting,” an insider previously told In Touch. “Brad has clearly made amends with Jen.”

After his sweet interaction with the Friends alum, some people couldn’t help but wonder if he would be bringing his former flame to the 2020 Oscars. When asked if he would be joined by Jen during an interview, Brad started to erupt in laughter. “No, I don’t have a date,” he confirmed. It’s unlikely viewers will get another reunion, but there’s a chance they could both show up at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.

Either way, Brad is living his best life!