As if we needed an introduction! Brad Pitt may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but he adorably wore a name tag while attending the annual Oscars luncheon on January 27. Fans are praising the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star’s humility, especially after seeing him sporting the badge with his moniker on his swanky suit for the event.

Underneath his name, the label listed his nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role at the upcoming award show, which will be held on February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Brad, 56, appeared to be in great spirits at the soirée, as he was spotted chatting with fellow nominees and more.

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actor’s good pal, Leonardo DiCaprio, was also present for the pre-Oscars event and so was Charlize Theron, but neither of them rocked name tags for the occasion.

Of course, some people thought it was an absolute riot the Ad Astra hunk opted to use the placard and many complimented what a down-to-earth movie star he is. “#BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious,” one tweeted. “#BradPitt’s sort of retro suit with name tag at the luncheon fits the movie,” another noted, while a third quipped, “I’ve never seen such an unnecessary name tag in my life 😂☠️ We know who you are!”

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It won’t be long until Brad shows up to the highly anticipated 92nd Academy Awards and viewers will have to wait and see if he takes home the prize. The Hollywood heartthrob previously secured the win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Golden Globes, which was a major accomplishment. It marked his first acting Golden Globe in over two decades.

“I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they’re back in the Ozarks,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you.”

As viewers may recall, he shared a sweet interaction with his former flame Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards and people couldn’t stop buzzing about their backstage moment. When asked if he would be bringing Jen, 50, to the Oscars, Brad laughed and said he was going solo.