Brad Pitt Brings Ines de Ramon as His Date to SBFF

Things are getting serious between Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon! The A-list actor brought the jewelry designer as his date to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Thursday, February 8, as he presented good friend Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award.

The couple skipped the red carpet and quietly made their entrance inside the Arlington Theater. Brad, 60, sat in the aisle seat as he donned a snazzy monochromatic chocolate brown suit. Ines, 34, sat next to him and flashed a beautiful smile as she enjoyed the event with her Oscar winning boyfriend.

The Bob Marley: One Love executive producer and Wisconsin native first sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they were seemingly on a date at a Bono show alongside other Hollywood friends.

Shortly after their outing, a source exclusively told In Touch why Brad was so deeply into Ines.

“Ines gets it. She isn’t shy, she’s super confident, and she goes after what she wants. She likes Brad and she didn’t make that a secret, which he found refreshing,” the source revealed.

The Ocean’s 11 star and certified nutritionist have since kept their “ultra-private” relationship under the radar. That being said, an insider exclusively told In Touch in August 2023 that Brad and Ines were “pretty much living together at his homes in ​L.A. and in Europe.”

“But it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway. Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time,” the insider explained.

Ines has shown how much she loves Brad by making him feel special and even threw him a special celebration for his 60th birthday in December 2023. After the party, a source exclusively told In Touch that Brad’s “head-over-heels in love with Ines and wants to marry her” … but a prenup will be set.

“He isn’t taking any chances this time,” the source admitted, adding, “Brad’s going to insist that Ines sign a rock-solid prenup to protect as much as $650 million in his assets and future earnings.”

After the pair rang in the new year together, they’ve seemingly fallen even more in love with each other.

“They are truly in love and spend all their time together,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch in January. “They’ve truly built a life together, and while they have no plans to get married — yet — Brad says it’s the easiest relationship he’s ever been in.”