No double dates here! Brad Pitt and George Clooney may be besties, but their significant others aren’t so close. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that Amal Clooney “isn’t impressed” by Brad’s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. “She thinks Ines doesn’t really work that hard in the jewelry business and tries to be someone that she’s not,” explains the insider. “She considers her a social climber out to snag a rich man.”

The source adds that Ines began dating the Babylon actor just a couple of months after her divorce from Paul Wesley. “Amal just hopes Brad’s careful and doesn’t move too fast.”

Ines is feeling the chill. “She’s tried for Brad’s sake to be friendly but all she’s getting is the brush-off,” adds the insider. “She knows how close Brad is to George, so she’s not making a big deal of it — she’s not stupid.”