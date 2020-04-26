He got his wish! Brad Pitt made a rare appearance on Saturday Night Live‘s second “At Home” edition to pay tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci, just weeks after the doctor joked he wanted the actor to portray him. Brad starred in SNL‘s cold open on Saturday, April 25.

“First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic e-mails,” Brad, 56, started the skit, pretending to be the 79-year-old physician.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star went on to poke fun at some of the comments made during President Donald Trump‘s press conferences regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “Now there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus and yes the president has taken some liberty with our guidelines so tonight I would like to explain what the president was trying to say,” Brad continued.

Then, a clip played from a recent press conference where President Trump said a COVID-19 vaccine would be developed “relatively soon.” “Relatively soon is an interesting phrase,” Brad continued. “Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Brad went on to react as Dr. Fauci to several clips featuring the President of the United States stating the coronavirus will “disappear” like a “miracle,” “anybody who needs” a COVID-19 test will be able to have access to a test, no one knows whether the virus is a “flu” or a “germ.”

Toward the end of the skit, Brad put all joking aside and took off his wig to address the “real” Dr. Fauci. “Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the frontline,” the Ad Astra star said.

The actor’s rare appearance on SNL comes just two weeks after Dr. Fauci after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked which actor he wanted to play him on the show during an interview with CNN. “Brad Pitt, of course,” the doctor said with a laugh.

