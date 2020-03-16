In the friend zone? Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat may “just be friends” for now, but “it could turn into more,” a source tells In Touch exclusively. The 55-year-old Oscar winner and the 30-year-old Arrested Development alum sparked dating rumors following their many public outings, but these two maybe even closer than fans know.

“They’re so fond of each other and spend more time together than anyone realizes,” the insider explains. The pair were recently spotted at a Thundercat concert on March 7, and also stepped out for a bite to eat the following day. In photos obtained by TMZ on Monday, March 16, Brad and Alia appeared to be chummy as the chatted over burgers and fries at In-N-Out in L.A.

Shutterstock (2)

While their relationship is still platonic, it seems like the dad has really taken a liking to the Netflix star, and they have been growing closer for months. “Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in L.A. in a very long while,” a source told In Touch exclusively in November 2019. “He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking this slowly.”

Brad and Alia first linked up in September 2019 and have spent a lot of time together ever since. On November 16, the pair went to an art exhibit at Wilding Cran Gallery in L.A. After, they were spotted at L.A. restaurant Majordomo where they were seen “laughing” while Brad “kept touching her shoulder,” an eyewitness told In Touch. “They definitely seemed like boyfriend and girlfriend, and they left together,” the onlooker noted.

Since Brad parted ways with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, he has been easing his way back into the dating game. “He’s been slowly dipping his toe in the dating pool, and he’s finally found someone he connects with,” the insider added. “He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again.”

Although Brad is optimistic about the future, he wants to make sure anyone he dates is ready for the pressure his lifestyle brings. “Brad comes with a lot of baggage! He’s worried about the attention she’ll get,” the insider told In Touch. “Not a lot of women can handle that scrutiny, but if anyone can, it’s Alia.”