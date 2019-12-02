That glow! Brad Pitt’s rumored love interest Alia Shawkat was spotted with her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, December 1. The actress sported a striped orange and pink sweater with black pants as she rolled two suitcases — one orange and one gray — along with a backpack and a handbag. We wonder where she was off to!

Lately, the 30-year-old has been spending some time with the 55-year-old Fight Club alum, and it seems like the actor is excited for what’s to come. “Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in L.A. in a very long while,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking this slowly.”

Ever since the handsome hunk called it quits with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie — the two were involved in a bitter custody battle for a while — it seems like he is ready for a new beginning. “He’s been slowly dipping his toe in the dating pool, and he’s finally found someone he connects with,” the insider added. “He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again.”

The Oklahoma native — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with the 44-year-old actress — and the Search Party star were first spotted hanging out after they left a play in September. Since then, the duo went to an art exhibit at Wilding Cran Gallery in L.A. and then dined at Majordomo afterward on November 16. “They were laughing, and he kept touching her shoulder,” an eyewitness shared about their outing. “They definitely seemed like boyfriend and girlfriend, and they left together.”

This past summer, the dad of six “put himself back on the market,” another source told In Touch at the time. “He suffered for years with Angie, and the aftermath of their breakup was brutal. Now, as their divorce comes to an end, he feels light. The sparkle is back in his eyes. He’s sober and looks better than he has in years, so he’s not having any problems finding dates.”

