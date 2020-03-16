Grabbing a bite! Brad Pitt headed to In-N-Out Burger in L.A. with rumored love interest Alia Shawkat, one day after the two were spotted at a Thundercat concert together on March 7. In new photos from the March 8th outing, it looks like the actors kept things casual and caught up over burgers and fries.

The Oscar winner and the Arrested Development alum, 30, looked chummy as they dined together in photos obtained by TMZ on Monday, March 16. Although the two have been spotted out on various occasions, their relationship is allegedly nonromantic — for now, at least. “Brad is not dating Alia,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2019. “They are just friends.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While Brad and Alia may just be pals, it seems like he really enjoys her company. “Brad’s telling friends she’s one of the most interesting women he’s met in L.A. in a very long while,” a source told In Touch exclusively in November 2019. “He’s really into Alia, but he’s taking this slowly.”

Since Brad and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie split up in September 2016, he has been dabbling in the dating game. Although he and Alia have a platonic bond, he might be ready for the next step. “He’s been slowly dipping his toe in the dating pool, and he’s finally found someone he connects with,” the source explained. “He really likes spending time with Alia. He’s excited to fall in love again.”

The friends first linked up after they attended a play together in September 2019. They often do fun activities including catching Mike Birbiglia’s comedy show and exploring art exhibits. On November 16, the duo was spotted dining at L.A. hotspot Majordomo and “they were laughing … he kept touching her shoulder,” an eyewitness told In Touch in December 2019. “They definitely seemed like boyfriend and girlfriend, and they left together.”

While things are still up in the air regarding their relationship status, Brad wants to make sure he protects anyone he dates from unwanted pressure. “Brad comes with a lot of baggage! He’s worried about the attention she’ll get,” the insider told In Touch. “Not a lot of women can handle that scrutiny, but if anyone can, it’s Alia.”