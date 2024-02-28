Blueface referred to Chrisean Rock as his “wife” during a phone call made from jail.

While spending time behind bars, Blueface, 27, took to his Instagram Stories to share a recording of a phone call between him and Chrisean, 23. The video began with Blueface – whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter – asking a friend to call his “wife” so that he could “appreciate her real fast.”

The friend then connected Blueface and Chrisean, who explained that she attended a court hearing earlier that day. “I was hoping you called me yesterday so we can figure it out,” she added.

Chrisean then said that she misses and loves Blueface, who returned the sentiments and said he “appreciates” her.

The phone call happened as the “Thotiana” rapper is expected to remain in jail until the summer. Blueface is being held without bail until July 2 after he violated the terms of his probation stemming from a 2021 alleged club bouncer attack in Los Angeles, In Touch previously confirmed. However, the violation remains unclear.

Blueface was arrested in November 2021 after he and two others allegedly carried out a brutal attack against a bouncer in a nightclub. Video footage captured the group kicking, stomping and punching the security guard. All three men were charged with felony assault, while a felony robbery charge was added after it was revealed that one of the men allegedly stole a chain from the victim, according to TMZ.

Chrisean and Blueface – who welcomed their first child together in July 2023 – have had a complicated relationship, though she has proven they’re currently on good terms by showing her support for him amid his jail sentence. The “Lonely” rapper even got Blueface’s face tattooed on her cheek in January. “Free Blueface,” she captioned an Instagram video that showed off the portrait of Blueface’s face. “Free my daddy, I love you, papa,” she added alongside his Instagram handle.

The pair’s relationship is specifically interesting because they are involved in a messy love triangle with his longtime off-again, on-again fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface and Jaidyn, 25, began dating in high school, though split in 2020 after he and Chrisean met on Blue Girls Clubs.

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network

Blueface and Chrisean seemingly ended their romance for good when he and Jaidyn announced their engagement in October 2023. However, Chrisean revealed she was still in the picture when she claimed Blueface was still actively trying to have sex with her.

Not only did fans have a lot to say about Blueface referring to Chrisean as his wife during the phone call, but his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, also weighed in by insisting that his comments were only “jail talk.”