Blueface will be behind bars until the summer of 2024 after violating the terms of his probation, In Touch confirmed in mid-January 2024. While the “Thotiana” rapper is no stranger to run-ins with the law, fans are curious which instance got the artist held by authorities with no bail.

Why Is Blueface in Jail?

Blueface appeared in court on January 12, 2024, and was taken into custody after violating the terms of his probation from a 2021 alleged club bouncer attack in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. His exact violation remains unclear.

The “Barbie” rapper and two other men were arrested after allegedly carrying out a brutal attack against a bouncer in a California nightclub in November 2021. Footage captured the attack as the trio stomped, kicked and punched a doorman, later being hit with a felony assault charge. A felony robbery charge was added after it was alleged that one of the men stole a chain from the victim, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear how this will affect Blueface’s legal situation following his 2022 Las Vegas strip club shooting. The reality TV personality received probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a shooting outside a Nevada strip club in October 2023. He would face 26 to 60 months if he violated the terms of his probation.

It wasn’t anticipated that Blueface would serve any prison time as Judge Kathleen Delaney accepted a plea agreement and no jail time was required as long as he didn’t violate his probation, which wasn’t to exceed three years.

When Is Blueface Release Date From Jail?

Blueface’s release from jail is scheduled for July 2, 2024, In Touch confirmed.

Inside Blueface’s Life in Jail

The “Respect My Cryppin” artist is living a relatively lush life behind bars. Blueface has been kept out of the general population of inmates and staying in the administration segregation area, according to TMZ.

While behind bars, Blueface has his meals brought to him and his commissary options include hot and spicy pork cracklings, ramen, tuna, sliced pepperoni, hot cheese crunchies, jalapeno peppers, tortilla chips and crackers. He also has a variety of sweet treats to choose from, which include Oreos, donuts, cookies and bear claws, with the option to wash it down with coffee or hot chocolate.

The Los Angeles native is also allowed to leave his cell for seven hours to participate in religion or education classes, along with a rooftop yard to speak with his family or lawyers. There’s also a TV in a shared unit that he’s allowed to watch, along with library access. Meanwhile, inmates are allowed showers every other day, unless headed to court, where they can bathe that day.