While Blueface a.k.a. Johnathan Jamall Porter is known for his love triangle with Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, the rapper seemingly has a new girlfriend amid his months-long jail sentence.

Bonnie Lashay, who competed alongside Chrisean on Blue’s OnlyFans reality show Blue Girls Club, recently declared her love for the “Thotiana” rapper in a major way and fans are curious about the new woman in his life.

Who Is Blueface’s New Girlfriend Bonnie Lashay?

Bonnie was featured on season 1 of Blue Girls Club, which premiered on the platform in 2020. She gained notoriety for her relationship with Blueface in January 2024 after debuting a tattoo of his face on her butt. She revealed the new piece of ink only days after Chrisean showed off the same tattoo of the “Barbie” rapper on her face.

Courtesy of Bonnie Lashay/Instagram

“Me & Blue forever,” the “That’s My Daddy” rapper shared on January 31, 2024, adding the hashtags: “bluebonnie,” “bonnielashay,” and “viral.”

In the comment section, Bonnie called out Chrisean for “stealing her idea.” “She thought she was one uping me!!!” she continued. “Blue Loves Me He’s upset with me rn but i’m not going no where!! and this proves that!!!!””

Does Bonnie Lashay Get Along With Chrisean and Jaidyn Alexis?

The aspiring rapper doesn’t get along with Blueface’s other famous exes, according to TMZ.

Bonnie appeared on the “No Jumper” podcast in January 2024 and addressed the tension with the “Vibe” rapper, saying “[Chrisean] played in her face.” The interview then got interrupted by a woman behind the camera who claimed to be Chrisean’s makeup artist.

“She ain’t did no s–t like that,” the woman yelled before the altercation got physical and she pulled the wig off Bonnie’s head.

When Does Blueface Get Released From Jail?

Blueface is currently behind bars until July 2, 2024, In Touch confirmed.

The “Disrespectful” rapper appeared in court on January 12, 2024, and was taken into custody for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2021 alleged club bouncer attack, according to TMZ. His exact violations remain unclear.

Blueface, along with two other men, was first arrested in November 2021 after carrying out a brutal attack against a bouncer in a Los Angeles nightclub. Footage captured the trio as they kicked, stomped and punched a doorman, and were later hit with a felony assault charge. A felony robbery charge was added after it was alleged that one of the men stole a chain from the victim, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear how this will affect Blueface’s ongoing legal situation following his 2022 Las Vegas strip club shooting. In October 2023, he received probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a shooting outside a Nevada strip club. He would face 26 to 60 months if he violated the terms of his probation.