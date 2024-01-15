Rapper Blueface will be behind bars until this summer after he was taken into custody for violating the terms of his probation, In Touch can confirm.

The “Thotiana” rapper, 26, appeared in court on Friday, January 12, after violating his probation from an alleged club bouncer attack that happened in Los Angeles in 2021, according to TMZ. While his exact violation was unclear, the Barbie” artist’s release from jail isn’t scheduled until July 2.

Footage presumably of the rapper — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — arriving at the Los Angeles courtroom surfaced on social media, with Blueface seemingly hinting he would soon be behind bars.

“Handling some mandatory issues,” Blueface said in the clip as he walked inside the building. “I’ll see you on the other side.” Cameras followed the rapper as he passed through his security screening, where he added, “Only a real playa would go to jail lookin’ like he finna go to the Himalayas.”

Blueface and two other men were arrested in November 2021 after allegedly carrying out a brutal attack against a nightclub bouncer in a Los Angeles nightclub. Video captured the three men as they stomped, kicked and punched a doorman. The trio were later hit with a felony assault charge and a felony robbery charge after it was alleged that one of the men took a chain from the bouncer, according to TMZ.

It’s unclear how this will affect Blueface’s probation surrounding his Las Vegas strip club shooting. The California native pleaded guilty in October 2023 to charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club and could face 26 to 60 months if he violated the terms of his probation.

Judge Kathleen Delaney accepted the plea agreement, and it wasn’t anticipated that Blueface would serve any prison time as long as he didn’t violate his probation, which wasn’t to exceed three years. Apart from the criminal proceedings, Porter was also facing at least two civil cases related to the strip club shooting. His legal team asked that the civil cases be paused as his criminal case proceedings transpired.

Following his conviction, his lawyer, Kristina Wildeveld, exclusively told In Touch that Blueface was going to focus on his music career following the court case.

“This morning Mr. Porter was sentenced to probation not to exceed three years and he has the ability to earn a reduction to a gross misdemeanor charge upon successful completion of his probation,” the legal professional explained on October 2, 2023. “He is ultimately just looking forward to getting back to focusing on his music career and moving forward with his life.”

Reporting by Nate Grant.