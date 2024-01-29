Chrisean Rock has new ink! The “Vibe” rapper debuted a large face tattoo dedicated to her on-off again boyfriend Blueface.

“Free Blueface,” Chrisean, 23, wrote via Instagram alongside a video clip showcasing a large portrait of Blueface’s face on the right side of her face. “Free my daddy, I love you, papa,” adding the rapper’s Instagram handle. In the clip, Chrisean is seen looking down at her phone as the tattoo featuring Blueface’s mug shot was stenciled, then finally etched in seemingly permanent ink.

Fans clearly have had their fill when it comes to Chrisean and Blueface’s on-and-off romance and the Zeus star reportedly lost 200,000 Instagram followers after debuting the new tattoo, according to TMZ.

“I told myself I would unfollow if she went back,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Sweetheart that man is locked up for a reason and he needs to stay there till he is done.”

Courtesy of Chrisean Rock/Instagram

Chrisean’s latest tribute to Blueface follows news that the “Thotiana” rapper is behind bars until late this summer. In Touch confirmed in mid-January that Blueface — whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter — was being held without bail until July 2 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2021 alleged club bouncer attack in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. His exact violation remains unclear.

Blueface, along with two other men, were arrested in November 2021 after allegedly carrying out a brutal attack against a bouncer in a California nightclub. Video footage captured the group as they kicked, stomped and punched the security guard. The three men were hit with a felony assault charge and a felony robbery charge was added after it was alleged that one of the men stole a chain from the victim, according to TMZ.

Apart from her latest tattoo, the Baddies star has publicly shown her support for the “Barbie” artist, asking fans to chant “Free Blueface” during her club appearances. “Happy Birthday Daddy freeeee youuuuu,” she captioned a January 20 video clip on social media.

Blueface and Chrisean are involved in a notorious love triangle with his longtime off-again, on-again fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface and Jaidyn, 25, started dating in high school but split in 2020 after Blueface and Chrisean met on his OnlyFans show, Blue Girls Clubs.

Prior to his arrest, Blueface was romantically linked to Jaidyn and his relationship with Chrisean seemed to be over for good. But just three weeks after Blueface and Jaidyn announced their engagement on October 22, 2023, Chrisean claimed Blueface was actively trying to have sex with her after his proposal to Jaidyn.

As for Blueface and Chrisean, the on-off pair faced multiple ups and downs before they announced their split in October 2022. “Y’all can have him,” the “Rainy Days” musician wrote via Twitter at the time. “ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough.” Months later, Chrisean announced she was expecting her and Blueface’s first child and Chrisean Jr. was born in September 2023.

However, Blue and Chrisean seemingly rekindled their relationship shortly after Chrisean Jr. was born.

As for Jaidyn, she seemingly went public with a new romance in January. “Match my fly?” she captioned a carousel of flirty pictures with her rumored new beau, Josselyn Morris on January 17.