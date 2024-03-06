Tish Cyrus has no plans to reconcile with her daughter Noah Cyrus amid their family rift over her marriage to Dominic Purcell..

The Cyrus matriarch, 56, “is not open to any reconciliation” following her falling out with Noah, 24, an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 6.

The source added that Miley Cyrus has now found herself in the middle of the family drama. Noah reportedly “refuses to communicate” with Miley, 31. “Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the source continued, noting that the “Flowers” singer has tried to mend her family’s issues and “believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

While the Cyrus family has been rumored to be feuding for months, the drama got more complicated when a source told Us Weekly that Noah had been “seeing” Dominic, 54, before he married her mother in August 2023.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” the insider revealed on February 27, adding that Tish was reportedly “aware” of Noah and Dominic’s relationship. The “Make Me” singer was said to be “very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” which led to the rift within their family.

Fans first suspected that the family was estranged when Noah and Braison Cyrus skipped Tish and Dominic’s wedding. However, Miley served as the maid of honor and Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus both attended the ceremony.

Back in September 2023, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Noah and Braison, 29, opted to not attend the wedding because “they don’t approve of the marriage.” The source added that Miley was “very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison.”

“It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he’s a great match for her mother,” the insider continued about the Hannah Montana alum.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shortly after reports circulated that Tish allegedly stole Dominic from Noah, an insider told People that Miley was left in the dark about the situation. “Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,” the source shared in a story published on March 3. “She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy.”

Tish – who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until 2023 – previously opened up about her relationship with Dominic while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February. She recalled having a crush on the Prison Break star for years, and shared that she reached out to him after her divorce from Billy Ray, 62.

“We [went] to lunch and made out for three hours,” she said of their first date, noting that she and Dominic said “I love you” to each other the following day. Tish concluded, “After that it was just on.”