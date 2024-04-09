When Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell got married in August 2023, it seemed to be the happy ending to a fairytale love story. Less than a year of marital bliss lasted for the couple, however, and they’ve been embroiled in family drama revolving around Noah Cyrus and her past relationship with Dominic. Given everything that’s been going on, fans are wondering if Tish and the British-Australian actor are still together.

Are Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Still Together?

Tish and Dominic are still together as of publication, but their marriage is apparently on thin ice due to the surfaced information regarding Dominic and Tish’s daughter Noah, and their fling that took place prior to the couple tying the knot.

What Happened Between Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell?

Prior to his relationship with Tish, Dominic was reportedly hooking up with Tish’s daughter Noah. A source told Us Weekly that the “July” singer was “[seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” adding that the momager was “aware” of what was going on. The fling between Dominic and Noah was seemingly squashed, though news of their dalliance hit the headlines in February 2024. Whispers of a rift between the Cyrus family as a whole was floating around too, as Miley Cyrus kept her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, out of her Grammy Awards acceptance speeches.

As for Dominic, a source told In Touch in April 2024 that he wasn’t “happy with all the drama and scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Tish and his past relationship with Noah.”

The insider continued, “He never thought his past hookups with Noah would even be brought up.”

As a result, Dominic and Tish’s marriage reportedly entered slippery territory, the source adding at the time, “Dominic hates the negative attention and the issues it’s caused, which is why some of his friends say their marriage could be on the line because of it.”

Where Do Things Stand Between Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Dominic Purcell?

While the insider told In Touch that Dominic would’ve checked out of his marriage to Tish already if it wasn’t for the money she brings to the table, they additionally revealed that Billy Ray’s ex isn’t “giving up” on her relationship despite the drama.

“Tish loves and adores Dominic and, while she acknowledges the issues this has caused for them, she’s tried to put it all in the past,” the source said. “Tish is confident that they’ll get through this rough patch, that they’ll be together forever, and prove all the haters wrong.”

One of the haters lumped into that camp might be Noah herself, as an insider told Us Weekly that Tish is “not open to any reconciliation” with her daughter. Apparently, Miley also got involved in the drama.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider said. “[She] believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”

Meanwhile, Noah appeared to wade into even muddier water by “liking” a photo of Miley’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, on social media in April 2024. The picture showed the Last Song actor’s shredded physique, and fans were quick to notice that Noah was among those who reacted to the post.