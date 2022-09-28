Are Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose dating? The duo sparked relationship rumors amid the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner’s ongoing divorce from estranged wife Leticia “Tish” Cyrus (née Finley). After the two split in April 2022 — filing for divorce for the third time — rumors circulated that their daughter Miley Cyrus was distancing herself from her dad.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Billy and Firerose’s relationship status.

Who Is Firerose?

The Sydney, Australia, native is a singer-songwriter who has collaborated with Billy multiple times in the past. The Hannah Montana alum and the blonde beauty released her hit single “New Day” in July 2021 and released a joint music video the following month.

Firerose was also reportedly the first music artist signed by Billy’s publishing company, Sunnageronimo Publishing Inc.

In an August 2021 interview on Live With Kelly & Ryan, Firerose opened up to Ryan Seacrest about how she met Billy.

“We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” the “All Figured Out” songstress said. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support [sic].”

Courtesy of Firerose/Instagram

Firerose Features Billy Ray Cyrus on Social Media

Although she had previously shared posts via Instagram in 2021 with Billy to promote their single “New Day,” Firerose began posting photos of them together more frequently in mid-July.

“No place like backstage at the @OPRY,” she captioned an Instagram picture of them on July 20 posing in front of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Since then, Firerose has shared multiple snapshots with her rumored boyfriend, including playful videos of them driving together and sweet selfies.

When Did Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Divorce?

On April 6, Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, from Billy for the third time in their 28-year marriage. They first filed for divorce in 2010 but repaired their marriage. Tish filed for divorce again in 2013, but they chose to stay together.

In the paperwork obtained by In Touch, Tish cited “irreconcilable differences” in her 2022 filling and claimed that the former pair had not “cohabited as man and wife for a continuous period of more than two years.”

Five days later, Billy and Tish broke their silence on their divorce.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” their joint statement read, per People. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

Tish and Billy tied the knot in December 1993 and share five children, Miley, Noah, Braison, Brandi and Trace.

Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Dating?

On July 20, Firerose shared an image of them at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, to which multiple commenters took as a sign that they were in a relationship.

“Gorgeous couple,” one Instagram user wrote. “Beautiful couple,” another chimed in, whereas a separate person asked in the comments section, “[Are] they dating??”

A rep for Billy Ray declined to comment, while a rep for Firerose did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request.