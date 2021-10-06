The Little Couple alums Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, detailed the surgery he is undergoing on his left arm in a new video they filmed together on the day of his procedure.

“We’re headed on out. Ready to rock n’ roll. My arm is covered in Betadine, so I’m glowing yellow,” Bill, 46, shared in an update via Instagram on Wednesday, October 6, just weeks after revealing that he broke his elbow over the summer.

Jen, 47, was smiling by his side and both of them were in good spirits after discussing the pre-op tests he did in a past video.

“We’re off to have surgery. It’s gonna be a minor one,” the neonatologist explained ahead of his admittance to the Hospital for Special Surgery. “Just going to debride out some of the loose bones … Bill’s a little nervous, but we’re always nervous when we have surgery because we have difficult airways and we’re little people. We’ve had way too many [surgeries].” Bill chimed in to note that between the two of them, they’ve had roughly 100 surgeries over the years.

“Anyways, praying for a good outcome, easy surgery, fast recovery and we’ll check in,” Jen continued, expressing her gratitude to the fans who’ve sent heartfelt messages. “I’ll let you know how Bill is doing later everybody. I see lots of great comments. Thank you all for your support, from Italy and the U.S. and all over.”

Jen previously explained that her husband of 13 years has “a bunch of bone fragments that are now in his joint and need to be removed,” which is why it was essential that he had the procedure. The simulation educator also revealed that their two children, William and Zoey, were at home in Florida being taken care of by their grandparents while she and Bill were away in New York City.

Bill shared the news about his elbow injury in August, revealing that it was sustained while he was running and trying to “elude a small swarm of wasps.” The reality star said he tripped and planted his elbow on “pavers” in the process.

After going in for an X-ray and finding out he indeed broke it, his surgery was deemed “elective” due to the pandemic as patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) related issues were given a hospital priority.

Just before his procedure, Bill shared a new selfie in his hospital bed alongside a positive message. “Not my best look … but not my worst either ;)” Bill captioned his snap. “Thanks for the well-wishes. Time for another walk in the park.”