The Little Couple alum Bill Klein revealed he broke his elbow “during an attempt to elude a small swarm of wasps” while sharing an X-ray image of his painful fracture.

“My head forgot that my legs have never ‘run‘ (to or away from anything, before, ever), even when chased … and that‘s how you plant an elbow on pavers!” the father of two, who shares kids William, 11, and Zoey, 9, with wife Jen Arnold, recalled in his Instagram caption.

“That was four weeks ago. 😉 Since it wasn’t getting better, I went back [to my doctor‘s office] for another X-ray,” he continued.

Courtesy Bill Klein/Instagram

Bill, 46, pointed out the image he shared “probably has a few things wrong in it courtesy of my dysplasia,” asking his social media followers if they could still see the “most recent traumatic damage?”

The TLC personality hinted the strict COVID protocols are preventing him from getting “elective” surgery at this time, quipping there is unfortunately “not an ointment for this” in his hashtags, as well as that 2021 is still “better than 2020.”

Surprisingly, Bill said this wasn’t his first rodeo with a broken bone. “Fun fact, I broke my right elbow when I was 7 after speeding down a hill on my bike, got so winded I blacked out and awoke bloody and broken,” he reminisced. “This time around, nothing nearly as exciting.”

Earlier this month, Jen, 47, shared rare photos from their family trip to Maine with the kids. They visited their loved ones in Bar Harbor, stopping by the coast and local restaurants to enjoy a famous lobster dinner. The neonatologist said they had a “great time” making new memories and getting away from Florida for a bit.

Bill also shared a snap of the starry night sky while sitting atop Cadillac Mountain with Jen as they checked out the Perseid meteor shower, which occurs every year from about July 23 to August 22. “Very cool!” the entrepreneur raved.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Little Couple viewers have been hoping to see the Klein family return to the small screen after the latest season aired in 2019. The TLC show first debuted in 2009, showing Bill and Jen’s wedding, the pair adopting Will from Hohhot, China, in March 2013 and later welcoming Zoey from India into the brood that October.

Fans also watched their move from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, where they reside now. In April, the beloved reality TV couple celebrated 13 years together, and she later gushed over what a committed father he is. “Happy Father’s Day,” Jen wrote in a heartfelt message. “I love how you dive right into fatherhood and do whatever it takes to make our kids smile! Happy Father’s Day to all the loving and fun dads out there!”