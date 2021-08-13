Home is where the heart is! The Little Couple stars Jen Arnold and her husband, Bill Klein, made the decision to move from their house in Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Florida, after Jen was hired as the director of the Simulation Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Medical Center in 2017.

Since then, the couple and their two children, son Will and daughter Zoey, have had countless days of fun in the sun, with Jen sharing photos of her children enjoying time in the pool and at the beach in dozens of social media posts.

Having purchased their Florida home in 2017 for $2.1 million, according to Realtor.com, Jen and Bill moved into their new abode following a road trip. While tensions were high ahead of the move, and with not one but two storms (Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Hurricane Irma in Florida) impeding their move, the Arnold-Kleins eventually arrived safely to their new home.

“Unfortunately I had a migraine on moving day so I came late and left [Bill] in charge… that may have been a mistake,” Jen joked in an Instagram post showing off their new digs on October 30, 2018.

Of their move, Jen said in a statement at the time that she was “thrilled to return home to Florida,” and that the work “opportunity” was a “perfect fit personally for me, my husband and two kids and professionally with the growing education and research resources at the hospital.”

The property, which is nestled in the Snell Isle neighborhood of St. Petersburg, boasts a sprawling 5,441-square-foot layout and features six bathrooms, four and a half baths and an elevator. The three-story home comes equipped with a heated salt water pool and hot tub, a media room and a home office.

In addition to a formal dining room, the house’s master suite also has a kitchenette. And not only are they situated right on a canal, but the reality TV stars are next door to a golf course. And should there be any storm surges from any tropical storm or hurricane, which happened recently with Hurricane Elsa, they have sea walls guarding their home against rising water levels.

Scroll through the gallery to check out Jen and Bill’s Florida home.