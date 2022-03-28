The Evening Continues! See Photos of What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

The night had only just begun! Following the Oscars, A-list winners, nominees and guests headed to the afterparties in their glam looks to keep the party going.

Luckily, the Academy Awards‘ most coveted bash, the Vanity Fair Oscar party, was back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The VIP celebration took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. In 2022, however, the venue was more of an “open-air space,” an insider told Page Six ahead of the soirée.

The annual guest list is always top secret. This year, celebrities like Halsey, Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and more attended the star-studded event in style.

The attendees rivaled the 2020 edition, which featured everyone from Kim Kardashian and (now-estranged husband) Kanye West, to Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep, Billie Eilish, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Gal Gadot and more.

In 2021, the brand opted for a series of virtual engagements to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts. At the time, Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones promised, “We will be back with bells on.”

Despite his confrontation with Chris Rock, Will Smith also made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Earlier in the evening, the King Richard actor, who later won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, caused quite a stir after smacking the comedian on stage following a joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me,” Chris quipped after the altercation, to which Will yelled from his seat, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth.” Naturally, their scuffle was the talk of the night, but thankfully, everyone was able to move on to continue to celebrate the best of the best in film.

